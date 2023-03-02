Insider Buying: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Acquires 84,410 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 84,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,925.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
GSHD traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. 183,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,381.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Featured Articles
