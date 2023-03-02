Insider Buying: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Acquires 84,410 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 84,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,925.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. 183,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,381.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Goosehead Insurance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.