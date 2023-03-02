Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells 637 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25.

On Thursday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,910,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,413,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

