Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,329,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $97,360.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $159,982.96.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $48.81. 1,514,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.