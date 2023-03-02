Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Chairman Sells 22,091 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $457.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

