Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,204. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,549.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Stories
