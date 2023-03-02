Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,204. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,549.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.