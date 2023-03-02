Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells $15,793.26 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,639 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $15,793.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rimini Street Trading Up 4.4 %

RMNI opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $394.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rimini Street by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rimini Street by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

