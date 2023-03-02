Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $605,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,117 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMDX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 385,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,266. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in TransMedics Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

