Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $751,300.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $81.69.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.