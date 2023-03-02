Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $751,300.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ TMDX opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $81.69.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.