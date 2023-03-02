Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Sells $50,016.72 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Richard Qiu sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 510,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Get Udemy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 83.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Udemy

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.