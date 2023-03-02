Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Sells $50,016.72 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Richard Qiu sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 510,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 83.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
