Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 3,889 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 7,948,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,215,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $109.99.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Unity Software

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

