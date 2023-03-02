Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.12. The company had a trading volume of 426,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of brokerages have commented on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.