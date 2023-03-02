Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.41% of Intapp worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at $172,872,304.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,981.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,360 shares of company stock worth $14,599,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
