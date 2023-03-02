Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Down 2.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. 73,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 42,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITR. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$2.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

