Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $40.75

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.75, but opened at $43.88. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 665,121 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

