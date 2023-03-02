Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $131.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $131.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

