Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 345.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,644 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

