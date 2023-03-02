InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($74.82) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40).

2/14/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/24/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 5,500 ($66.37) to GBX 6,200 ($74.82).

1/18/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of IHG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.98. 134,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,990. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. FMR LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after acquiring an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

