International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

