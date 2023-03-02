International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

NYSE:IGT opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

