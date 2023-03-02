International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.43 and last traded at C$13.56. 270,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 226,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.