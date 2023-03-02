International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

INSW stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. 732,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,714. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,125. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 170,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 429,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

