Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $286,272.91 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,752. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

