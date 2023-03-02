Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VBF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95.
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

