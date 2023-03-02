Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.