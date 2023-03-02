Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 18,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 308,507 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 347,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,017. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

