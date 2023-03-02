Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 63.7% in February

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PYZ stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $104.31.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF
