Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 63.7% in February

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

