Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the January 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181,173 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 467,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

