Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IQI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 193,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $165,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

