Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

IUS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $37.48. 20,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

