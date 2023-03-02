Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

