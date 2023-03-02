Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.87% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,909,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 187,888 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

