Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 88 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

