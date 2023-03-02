Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL):

2/21/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/19/2023 – Arch Capital Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. 664,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,342. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

