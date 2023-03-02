Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 2nd (ACN, ADEVF, AEGXF, AMBBY, ANYYY, BMRC, BSX, BTE, CAC, CFEIY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 2nd:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Accenture plc alerts:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $403.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $321.00.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $113.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.