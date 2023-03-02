Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) recently:

2/20/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $571.00 to $579.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $640.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

1/18/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $16.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.18. The stock had a trading volume of 118,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $620.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

