Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invitae in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitae’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 45.92% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVTA. Cowen lifted their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 3,195,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,821. The company has a market capitalization of $419.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 164.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

