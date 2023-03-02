Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 6.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.15. 2,581,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,606,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 45.92% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Get Invitae alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Insider Activity at Invitae

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invitae by 61.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Stock Down 21.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.