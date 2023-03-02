Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

