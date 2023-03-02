Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.73.
Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics
In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.