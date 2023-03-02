Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of IOVA opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

