iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.47.
iQIYI Stock Performance
IQ stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.