iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.47.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

