iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CTO Mark J. Day Sells 1,913 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
IRTC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 223,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,255. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
