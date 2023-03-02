iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Daniel G. Wilson Sells 1,726 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $118.13 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,740,000 after purchasing an additional 973,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

