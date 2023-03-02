Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 30,004 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

