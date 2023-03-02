Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Ronald Silver Sells 2,929 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 1,077,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

