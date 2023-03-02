iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SLQD opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

