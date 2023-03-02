iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $140.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,056.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

