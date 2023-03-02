iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 158,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,728. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 195,606 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 769,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.