iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 235,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,037. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000.

