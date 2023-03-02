iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ISTB)

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

