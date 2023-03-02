iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 510.8% from the January 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. 350,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
