iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 510.8% from the January 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. 350,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

