iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:IUSB)

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

